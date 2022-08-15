Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. Has $767,000 Holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) by 63.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,708 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,500 shares during the period. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EPD. PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 27.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

Enterprise Products Partners Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of EPD traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $27.07. The stock had a trading volume of 118,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,785,455. The company has a market cap of $58.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 1.16. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 52 week low of $20.42 and a 52 week high of $28.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.51 and a 200 day moving average of $25.54.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.01. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 18.97% and a net margin of 9.54%. The company had revenue of $16.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th were issued a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.02%. This is a positive change from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is 85.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, Director Carin Marcy Barth purchased 19,050 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.64 per share, for a total transaction of $450,342.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 19,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $450,342. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director John R. Rutherford acquired 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.78 per share, with a total value of $167,570.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 113,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,937,398.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carin Marcy Barth purchased 19,050 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.64 per share, for a total transaction of $450,342.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $450,342. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 37.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on EPD shares. TD Securities lifted their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.00.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.