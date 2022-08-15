Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 156,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,026 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Willis Johnson & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $7,070,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 13.3% during the first quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 8,548 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. Dentgroup LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 40.4% during the first quarter. Dentgroup LLC now owns 14,901 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $673,000 after acquiring an additional 4,284 shares during the last quarter. Emerson Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. Emerson Wealth LLC now owns 54,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $627,000 after buying an additional 2,029 shares during the period. Corepath Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Corepath Wealth Partners LLC now owns 158,104 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,651,000 after purchasing an additional 12,024 shares during the period. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 43,547 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,127,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of EEM traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $40.93. The company had a trading volume of 994,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,171,020. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.92. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $38.05 and a 52-week high of $53.58.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

