WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC) Sets New 1-Year High at $43.56

Shares of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $43.56 and last traded at $43.27, with a volume of 17685 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $43.16.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on WSC shares. DA Davidson lifted their target price on WillScot Mobile Mini to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on WillScot Mobile Mini from $49.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on WillScot Mobile Mini from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.83.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

In other news, Director Jeffrey Sagansky sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.36, for a total value of $4,136,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,646,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,472,144.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, CEO Bradley Lee Soultz bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.20 per share, with a total value of $85,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 419,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,363,008.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Jeffrey Sagansky sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.36, for a total transaction of $4,136,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,646,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,472,144.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,426,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,462,000 after purchasing an additional 316,845 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,749,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,829,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290,938 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,206,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,609,000 after purchasing an additional 112,466 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,755,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,387,000 after acquiring an additional 12,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 1,059.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,823,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,320,000 after acquiring an additional 2,580,230 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.98% of the company’s stock.

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides work space and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company leases modular space and portable storage units to customers in the commercial and industrial, construction, education, energy and natural resources, government, and other end markets.

