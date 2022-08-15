Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. Has $594,000 Stock Position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM)

Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,931 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,561 shares during the quarter. Windward Private Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $594,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $132,000. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 26,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 528,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,248,000 after acquiring an additional 30,964 shares in the last quarter. Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $374,000. Finally, Straight Path Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. Straight Path Wealth Management now owns 44,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $936,000 after acquiring an additional 9,714 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BSCM traded up $0.01 on Monday, hitting $21.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 950 shares, compared to its average volume of 613,655. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.16 and a fifty-two week high of $21.59. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.24.

