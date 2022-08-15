Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. Raises Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 14.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,637 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,101 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for about 0.7% of Windward Private Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Windward Private Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,713,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lake Point Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 62.2% in the fourth quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 285.9% during the 4th quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

IEFA traded up $0.46 on Monday, hitting $63.10. The company had a trading volume of 5,736,056 shares. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $60.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.01. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $70.84.

