World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $73.44.
Several research firms have recently commented on WWE. Loop Capital upgraded shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $159.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $58.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. TheStreet raised shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th.
In related news, insider Kevin Dunn sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.70, for a total value of $1,000,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 271,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,087,105.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 41.40% of the company’s stock.
World Wrestling Entertainment stock opened at $72.54 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. World Wrestling Entertainment has a 12 month low of $46.81 and a 12 month high of $73.69. The stock has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.35 and a beta of 1.20.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. World Wrestling Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.08%.
World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, an integrated media and entertainment company, engages in the sports entertainment business in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment engages in the production and monetization of long-form and short-form video content across various platforms, including WWE Network, broadcast and pay television, and digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment.
