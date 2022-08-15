X-CASH (XCASH) Price Reaches $0.0000 on Top Exchanges

X-CASH (XCASH) traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 15th. X-CASH has a total market cap of $1.82 million and $423.00 worth of X-CASH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, X-CASH has traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar. One X-CASH coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get X-CASH alerts:

Beldex (BDX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Equilibria (XEQ) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000504 BTC.

Safex Token (SFT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000010 BTC.

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded 37.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002021 BTC.

Darma Cash (DMCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Safex Cash (SFX) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000028 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

X-CASH Profile

X-CASH (XCASH) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. X-CASH’s total supply is 62,820,378,619 coins. The official website for X-CASH is x-cash.org. X-CASH’s official Twitter account is @XCashCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for X-CASH is /r/xcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “X-CASH is a cryptocurrency made for global payments between banks, users and merchants. Thanks to an innovative sidechains solutions, institutions and corporations will be able to create their own blockchain network and share confidential information using Zero-Knowledge Proof technology. “

X-CASH Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as X-CASH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade X-CASH should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy X-CASH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for X-CASH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for X-CASH and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.