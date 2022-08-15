XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) Stock Price Down 7%

XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $22.64 and last traded at $22.71. 323,018 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 11,344,225 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.41.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on XPEV. Macquarie downgraded shares of XPeng from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Nomura Instinet reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $36.30 price objective on shares of XPeng in a research report on Friday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on XPeng from $42.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of XPeng from $36.70 to $51.59 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of XPeng from $39.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.57.

XPeng Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.98. The stock has a market cap of $20.11 billion, a PE ratio of -21.36 and a beta of 3.12.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On XPeng

XPeng ( NYSE:XPEV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter. XPeng had a negative return on equity of 14.59% and a negative net margin of 22.63%. On average, equities analysts expect that XPeng Inc. will post -3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of XPeng by 65.6% during the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in XPeng in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in XPeng in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of XPeng by 114.1% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of XPeng during the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. 27.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XPeng Company Profile

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 and G3i names; four-door sports sedans under the P7 name; and family sedans under the P5 name. The company also provides sales contracts, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, insurance agency, ride-hailing, technical support, automotive loan referral and auto financing, music subscription, and other services.

