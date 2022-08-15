xRhodium (XRC) Achieves Market Cap of $393,921.19

xRhodium (XRC) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 14th. Over the last week, xRhodium has traded down 7.2% against the U.S. dollar. xRhodium has a market capitalization of $393,921.19 and $14.00 worth of xRhodium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One xRhodium coin can now be bought for $0.32 or 0.00001269 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get xRhodium alerts:

Astar (ASTR) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0474 or 0.00000191 BTC.

ABBC Coin (ABBC) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000598 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00003141 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000783 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000824 BTC.

NewYork Exchange (NYE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00005806 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Blitz Labs (BLITZ) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000044 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 28.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001062 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000242 BTC.

xRhodium Profile

xRhodium is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. xRhodium’s total supply is 1,329,615 coins and its circulating supply is 1,249,615 coins. xRhodium’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinRh.

Buying and Selling xRhodium

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Rhodium is a new crypto commodity, rare, limited and resistant cryptocurrency to store value for the future. It aims to provide not just a payment method, but a real, valuable commodity, which will become a prosperous investment element along with BTC. Bitcoin Rhodium uses its unique blockchain with a total supply of 2.1 million XRC. It is programmed in C# language and is POW only. All long-term holders are eligible for the Strong Hands program which guarantees significant ROI every 3-month cycle. P2P Bitcoin Rhodium-Metals Market which will connect the crypto world with the world of traditional investment is currently being developed to reinforce Bitcoin Rhodium’s use case. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as xRhodium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade xRhodium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase xRhodium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for xRhodium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for xRhodium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.