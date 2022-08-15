Ycash (YEC) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $363.00

Ycash (YEC) traded up 11.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 14th. In the last week, Ycash has traded 8% lower against the dollar. Ycash has a market cap of $1.06 million and $363.00 worth of Ycash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ycash coin can now be bought for about $0.0833 or 0.00000334 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $75.28 or 0.00301878 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.23 or 0.00125251 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.49 or 0.00082165 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002095 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001254 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00003303 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TENT (TENT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0567 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Flux (FLX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0748 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Ycash Profile

Ycash (YEC) is a coin. It launched on April 11th, 2019. Ycash’s total supply is 12,765,181 coins. Ycash’s official message board is medium.com/@YcashFoundation. The Reddit community for Ycash is https://reddit.com/r/ycashtalk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ycash’s official Twitter account is @YcashFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ycash’s official website is www.ycash.xyz.

Ycash Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ycash is a digital currency, like Bitcoin or Zcash. In fact, the software for Ycash is based on the software for Zcash, which in turn is based the software for Bitcoin. Like Bitcoin and Zcash, the total supply of Ycash is forever capped 21 million coins. So, unlike government-issued paper cash, you never have to worry about inflation devaluing your Ycash. Ycash also shares something else in common with Zcash: shared blockchain history. The first 570,000 blocks of the Ycash blockchain are the same as the first 570,000 blocks of the Zcash blockchain. That means that everyone in control of Zcash private keys as of block height 570,000 (around July 18, 2019) will be able to use those private keys to access the same amount of Ycash. So, those that currently have a vested interest in the future of Zcash (by holding Zcash) automatically have a vested interest in the future of Ycash. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ycash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ycash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ycash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

