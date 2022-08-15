Yield Guild Games Tops 24 Hour Volume of $16.01 Million (YGG)

Yield Guild Games (YGG) traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 14th. One Yield Guild Games coin can now be bought for $0.78 or 0.00003110 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Yield Guild Games has a market capitalization of $90.22 million and approximately $16.01 million worth of Yield Guild Games was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Yield Guild Games has traded down 4.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004011 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002311 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001537 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00014356 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.33 or 0.00037402 BTC.

Yield Guild Games Profile

Yield Guild Games’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 116,331,159 coins. Yield Guild Games’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Yield Guild Games

