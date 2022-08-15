Yield Protocol Price Hits $0.0051 on Exchanges (YIELD)

Yield Protocol (YIELD) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 15th. Yield Protocol has a total market capitalization of $171,796.56 and approximately $180,910.00 worth of Yield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Yield Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.0051 or 0.00000021 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Yield Protocol has traded 15.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,876.19 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004188 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00003930 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004183 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004216 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002142 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.60 or 0.00128171 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.56 or 0.00035846 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.85 or 0.00066405 BTC.

Yield Protocol Profile

Yield Protocol (CRYPTO:YIELD) is a coin. It launched on March 4th, 2021. Yield Protocol’s total supply is 140,682,541 coins and its circulating supply is 34,009,745 coins. Yield Protocol’s official Twitter account is @yield_protocol.

Buying and Selling Yield Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Yield Protocol is an open-source platform allowing anybody to create and execute yield farming & trading strategies on the Ethereum Defi ecosystem. It's designed to minimize smart contract risk by simplifying the abilities of each contract. Yields Protocols design allows anybody to design financial strategies that others can leverage without giving them access to their funds. “

