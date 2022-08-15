YooShi (YOOSHI) Achieves Market Capitalization of $54.04 Million

YooShi (YOOSHI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 15th. YooShi has a total market cap of $54.04 million and approximately $715,585.00 worth of YooShi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, YooShi has traded up 8% against the dollar. One YooShi coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004150 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002312 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001556 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00013753 BTC.
YooShi Profile
YooShi’s official Twitter account is @yooshi_official.
YooShi Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for YooShi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for YooShi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.