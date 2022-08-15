Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Director Sells $143,734.50 in Stock

Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) Director Weir Mirian M. Graddick sold 1,215 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.30, for a total value of $143,734.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,233 shares in the company, valued at $145,863.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Yum! Brands Stock Performance

Shares of YUM stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $118.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,377,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,822,783. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $108.37 and a 52-week high of $139.85. The stock has a market cap of $33.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.68, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $116.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.38.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.03). Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 22.17%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Yum! Brands Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Yum! Brands

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 30th were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.69%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in Yum! Brands by 93.7% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 244 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. 79.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on YUM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Yum! Brands from $142.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird set a $146.00 target price on Yum! Brands in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Yum! Brands from $146.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Yum! Brands from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Yum! Brands from $124.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.46.

About Yum! Brands

(Get Rating)

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.