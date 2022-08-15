Zebi Token (ZEBI) Market Cap Achieves $177,563.06

Zebi Token (ZEBI) traded up 3.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 14th. Over the last week, Zebi Token has traded down 53.3% against the dollar. Zebi Token has a market capitalization of $177,563.06 and approximately $673.00 worth of Zebi Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zebi Token coin can now be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003997 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002302 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001531 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00014376 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.30 or 0.00037169 BTC.
About Zebi Token
Zebi Token’s total supply is 1,241,843,259 coins and its circulating supply is 1,048,751,558 coins. Zebi Token’s official Twitter account is @ZebidataIndia. The official website for Zebi Token is www.zebi.io.
