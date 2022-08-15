ZINC Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $22.00 (ZINC)

ZINC (ZINC) traded down 2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 14th. Over the last seven days, ZINC has traded down 0.6% against the US dollar. One ZINC coin can currently be purchased for $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. ZINC has a total market capitalization of $3,761.04 and approximately $22.00 worth of ZINC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25,025.92 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003996 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004083 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003995 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004052 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002044 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31.71 or 0.00126728 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.99 or 0.00035923 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.85 or 0.00063332 BTC.

About ZINC

ZINC (CRYPTO:ZINC) is a coin. ZINC’s total supply is 22,879,999 coins and its circulating supply is 5,583,588 coins. ZINC’s official Twitter account is @zinc_work and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ZINC is zinc.work.

ZINC Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, ” ZINC is an Ethereum-based CV/Reference network. Their vision is to create an ecosystem in which workers can easily own, manage and monetize their proven skills and experience data. ZINC is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the ecosystem. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZINC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZINC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZINC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

