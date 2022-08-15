Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Sold by Wealth Alliance

Wealth Alliance trimmed its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,625 shares of the company’s stock after selling 170 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $1,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 168.9% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,739,000 after purchasing an additional 12,451 shares during the period. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. boosted its stake in Zoetis by 1.6% during the first quarter. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. now owns 421,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,515,000 after buying an additional 6,764 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Zoetis by 9.9% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 136,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,689,000 after buying an additional 12,232 shares in the last quarter. Cahill Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Zoetis during the first quarter valued at about $272,000. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. boosted its stake in Zoetis by 9.8% during the first quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 19,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,654,000 after buying an additional 1,723 shares in the last quarter. 90.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ZTS opened at $175.67 on Monday. Zoetis Inc. has a one year low of $154.18 and a one year high of $249.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.24 billion, a PE ratio of 39.83, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $172.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $180.32.

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.02). Zoetis had a return on equity of 49.03% and a net margin of 26.14%. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 20th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.48%.

In other news, Director Willie M. Reed sold 1,855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.31, for a total transaction of $301,085.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,100,786.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Willie M. Reed sold 1,855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.31, for a total transaction of $301,085.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,100,786.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 9,689 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,744,020.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,153,740. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,356 shares of company stock valued at $3,250,158 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

ZTS has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com cut Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Zoetis from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Zoetis from $208.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on Zoetis in a research report on Monday, July 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zoetis has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.14.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

