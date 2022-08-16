1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday.
FLWS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Craig Hallum downgraded 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Benchmark cut their price objective on 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from $26.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.88.
1-800-FLOWERS.COM Stock Performance
Shares of FLWS stock traded down $0.76 during trading on Monday, reaching $9.64. The company had a trading volume of 1,571,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 864,470. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.63. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM has a one year low of $8.81 and a one year high of $35.72. The company has a market capitalization of $622.32 million, a PE ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 1.59.
About 1-800-FLOWERS.COM
1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides gifts for various occasions in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Consumer Floral & Gifts, Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets, and BloomNet. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements, plants, personalized products, dipped berries, popcorns, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wines, and gift-quality fruits.
