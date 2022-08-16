1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday.

FLWS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Craig Hallum downgraded 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Benchmark cut their price objective on 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from $26.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.88.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM Stock Performance

Shares of FLWS stock traded down $0.76 during trading on Monday, reaching $9.64. The company had a trading volume of 1,571,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 864,470. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.63. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM has a one year low of $8.81 and a one year high of $35.72. The company has a market capitalization of $622.32 million, a PE ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 1.59.

Institutional Trading of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM

About 1-800-FLOWERS.COM

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,298,419 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $42,086,000 after buying an additional 155,987 shares during the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC grew its holdings in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 1,820,840 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $17,316,000 after purchasing an additional 394,055 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 63.7% during the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,641,315 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $20,943,000 after purchasing an additional 638,593 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,493,513 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $19,057,000 after purchasing an additional 66,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 778,122 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,400,000 after purchasing an additional 188,765 shares in the last quarter.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides gifts for various occasions in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Consumer Floral & Gifts, Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets, and BloomNet. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements, plants, personalized products, dipped berries, popcorns, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wines, and gift-quality fruits.

