102,402 Shares in Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) Purchased by Pier Capital LLC

Pier Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW – Get Rating) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 102,402 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,844,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at $583,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Atlas Air Worldwide by 6.8% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 21,976 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,898,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407 shares during the last quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. grew its stake in Atlas Air Worldwide by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 30,578 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,878,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its position in Atlas Air Worldwide by 425.1% in the 4th quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 22,979 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,163,000 after purchasing an additional 18,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 71.1% in the 4th quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. now owns 73,195 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,889,000 after buying an additional 30,425 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ AAWW traded up $0.11 on Tuesday, hitting $99.88. 29,961 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,758,820. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $71.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.25. Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.70 and a 1-year high of $101.62. The company has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 1.31.

Atlas Air Worldwide ( NASDAQ:AAWW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The transportation company reported $3.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.30 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Atlas Air Worldwide had a return on equity of 19.64% and a net margin of 10.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.10 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. will post 16.29 EPS for the current year.

In other Atlas Air Worldwide news, CEO John W. Dietrich sold 39,463 shares of Atlas Air Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.13, for a total value of $3,320,022.19. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 64,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,467,524.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AAWW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Atlas Air Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “downgrade” rating on shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Cowen increased their price objective on Atlas Air Worldwide to $102.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Susquehanna lowered shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of Atlas Air Worldwide to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $102.50 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Atlas Air Worldwide presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.13.

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through two segments, Airline Operations and Dry Leasing. The company offers outsourced cargo and passenger aircraft operating solutions, including contractual service arrangements, such as the provision of aircraft; and value-added services, including crew, maintenance, and insurance to aircraft and other customers.

