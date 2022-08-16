10,350 Shares in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Acquired by David R. Rahn & Associates Inc.

David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 10,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $783,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Karlinski Andrew C bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the first quarter worth $32,000. Nvwm LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at $37,000.
Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA SCHD traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $78.00. The company had a trading volume of 39,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,257,905. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $69.86 and a 1 year high of $82.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $73.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.13.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD)
- Home Depot Results Point To Sluggish 2nd Half
- Walmart Leads Retail Higher But Will The Group Follow?
- 3 Blowout Earnings Reports That Could Mark Turning Points
- Skyworks Solutions Is Worth A Look At These Prices
- Will CrowdStrike Extend Its Streak Of Topping Earnings Views?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.