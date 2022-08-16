10,350 Shares in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Acquired by David R. Rahn & Associates Inc.

David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 10,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $783,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Karlinski Andrew C bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the first quarter worth $32,000. Nvwm LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at $37,000.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHD traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $78.00. The company had a trading volume of 39,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,257,905. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $69.86 and a 1 year high of $82.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $73.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.13.

