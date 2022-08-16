104,589 Shares in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Bought by San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC

San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 104,589 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $13,513,000. iShares TIPS Bond ETF makes up approximately 6.6% of San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Avion Wealth bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $53,000.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance

iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $115.45. 74,015 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,640,956. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.05. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $113.01 and a fifty-two week high of $131.37.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

