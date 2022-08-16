130,515 Shares in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE) Purchased by Camarda Financial Advisors LLC

Camarda Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 130,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,691,000. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF comprises 1.8% of Camarda Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atria Investments LLC grew its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 61,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,772,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. grew its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 69,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,995,000 after purchasing an additional 5,371 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 793,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,465,000 after purchasing an additional 11,174 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $441,000. Finally, Powell Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC now owns 115,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,280,000 after purchasing an additional 3,943 shares in the last quarter.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF stock traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $27.52. 952,712 shares of the company traded hands. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 52 week low of $13.80 and a 52 week high of $17.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.50 and a 200 day moving average of $25.92.

