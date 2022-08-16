131,383 Shares in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Purchased by Hightower 6M Holding LLC

Hightower 6M Holding LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 131,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,865,000. Altria Group comprises 0.5% of Hightower 6M Holding LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Altria Group during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Rinkey Investments bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 59.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on MO shares. Cowen reduced their target price on Altria Group from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 27th. StockNews.com downgraded Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Altria Group from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Barclays downgraded Altria Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on Altria Group from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

Altria Group Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of MO traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $45.75. The stock had a trading volume of 46,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,931,334. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.00 and a 52 week high of $57.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.05 and a 200 day moving average of $49.74. The company has a market cap of $82.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.62.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.42 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 488.86% and a net margin of 6.88%. The company’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Altria Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.87%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is 371.13%.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

