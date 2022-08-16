13,208 Shares in Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SHLX) Acquired by Privium Fund Management UK Ltd

Privium Fund Management UK Ltd bought a new position in Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SHLX – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 13,208 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $186,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Shell Midstream Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shell Midstream Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shell Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 39.8% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 11,387 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 3,241 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 95.0% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,809 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 9,648 shares during the period. 17.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shell Midstream Partners Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of SHLX opened at $15.82 on Tuesday. Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 1 year low of $10.76 and a 1 year high of $16.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.68 and a 200-day moving average of $14.18.

Shell Midstream Partners Announces Dividend

Shell Midstream Partners ( NYSE:SHLX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The pipeline company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.05). Shell Midstream Partners had a net margin of 97.11% and a return on equity of 98.64%. The company had revenue of $149.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. Shell Midstream Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 2nd were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 1st. Shell Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 99.17%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Shell Midstream Partners from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.75.

Shell Midstream Partners Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. owns, operates, develops, and acquires pipelines and other midstream, and logistics assets in the United States. It owns interests in crude oil and refined products pipelines and terminals to transport onshore and offshore crude oil production to Gulf Coast and Midwest refining markets.

Featured Stories

