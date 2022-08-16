13,787 Shares in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Purchased by Lmcg Investments LLC

Lmcg Investments LLC acquired a new position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 13,787 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $4,127,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rinkey Investments bought a new position in Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Tobam bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors own 70.61% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HD. Gordon Haskett cut Home Depot from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Wedbush cut their price objective on Home Depot from $340.00 to $320.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Home Depot from $365.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Home Depot to $360.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $366.00.

HD stock opened at $314.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $323.34 billion, a PE ratio of 19.98, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.99. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $264.51 and a 1-year high of $420.61. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $291.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $308.11.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $38.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.78 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 21,952.60% and a net margin of 10.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.86 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 48.25%.

In related news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.23, for a total value of $39,335.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,248,052.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 11,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.03, for a total value of $3,252,722.79. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,739,935.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.23, for a total value of $39,335.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,248,052.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

