1,407 Shares in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Purchased by Martin Investment Management LLC

Martin Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies acquired a new position in AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. 67.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several analysts have commented on ABBV shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $191.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. Atlantic Securities cut their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $178.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded AbbVie from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, May 6th. SVB Leerink began coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of AbbVie to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AbbVie currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.63.
Insider Buying and Selling
AbbVie Price Performance
ABBV traded up $1.16 on Tuesday, hitting $143.45. 82,764 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,939,903. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.75. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $105.56 and a 12 month high of $175.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $253.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.15, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $146.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $150.59.
AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.42 by $0.09. AbbVie had a net margin of 22.03% and a return on equity of 158.41%. The business had revenue of $14.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.
AbbVie Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $1.41 per share. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.89%.
AbbVie Company Profile
AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.
Featured Stories
