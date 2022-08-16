142,967 Shares in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) Acquired by Miramar Capital LLC

Miramar Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 142,967 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $8,129,000. V.F. makes up approximately 2.2% of Miramar Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of V.F. by 81.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 21,740,758 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,591,858,000 after purchasing an additional 9,782,346 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in V.F. by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,918,285 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,311,977,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596,886 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in V.F. by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,103,073 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $446,868,000 after acquiring an additional 415,697 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in V.F. by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,937,313 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $433,744,000 after acquiring an additional 193,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in V.F. by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,737,913 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $266,862,000 after buying an additional 556,201 shares in the last quarter. 88.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on VFC. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of V.F. from $81.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of V.F. from $61.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of V.F. to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on shares of V.F. from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of V.F. from $42.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.06.

In other news, Director W Rodney Mcmullen acquired 6,000 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $44.76 per share, with a total value of $268,560.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 34,146 shares in the company, valued at $1,528,374.96. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, CFO Matthew H. Puckett sold 677 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total transaction of $33,761.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,228,740.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director W Rodney Mcmullen acquired 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $44.76 per share, with a total value of $268,560.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 34,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,528,374.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders acquired a total of 22,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,008,630 in the last three months. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:VFC traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $47.61. The company had a trading volume of 65,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,542,866. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $18.50 billion, a PE ratio of 18.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $46.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.81. V.F. Co. has a 1-year low of $43.08 and a 1-year high of $80.54.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The textile maker reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.45. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. V.F. had a return on equity of 33.20% and a net margin of 8.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. Research analysts forecast that V.F. Co. will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 9th. V.F.’s payout ratio is 77.82%.

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

