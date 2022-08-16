1,541,471 Shares in Trevi Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVI) Acquired by MAI Capital Management

MAI Capital Management acquired a new position in Trevi Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVI – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,541,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,391,000. MAI Capital Management owned about 3.98% of Trevi Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter.
Separately, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Trevi Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. 75.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Activity
In other news, major shareholder Tpg Gp A, Llc sold 436,431 shares of Trevi Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.86, for a total transaction of $1,248,192.66. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,888,452 shares in the company, valued at $11,120,972.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold a total of 546,128 shares of company stock worth $1,572,283 over the last quarter. Insiders own 39.52% of the company’s stock.
Trevi Therapeutics Trading Down 8.0 %
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Trevi Therapeutics to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Trevi Therapeutics from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th.
Trevi Therapeutics Company Profile
Trevi Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of Haduvio to treat serious neurologically mediated conditions. The company is developing Haduvio, an oral extended-release formulation of nalbuphine, which is in phase IIb/III clinical trial for the treatment of chronic pruritus, chronic cough in patients with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Trevi Therapeutics (TRVI)
- 3 Blowout Earnings Reports That Could Mark Turning Points
- Will CrowdStrike Extend Its Streak Of Topping Earnings Views?
- Skyworks Solutions Is Worth A Look At These Prices
- 3 Stocks Set to Lead the Nasdaq Bull Market
- MarketBeat Podcast: ESG – Profitably Invest Your Values
Receive News & Ratings for Trevi Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trevi Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.