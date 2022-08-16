1,541,471 Shares in Trevi Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVI) Acquired by MAI Capital Management

MAI Capital Management acquired a new position in Trevi Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVI – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,541,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,391,000. MAI Capital Management owned about 3.98% of Trevi Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Trevi Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. 75.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Trevi Therapeutics alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Tpg Gp A, Llc sold 436,431 shares of Trevi Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.86, for a total transaction of $1,248,192.66. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,888,452 shares in the company, valued at $11,120,972.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold a total of 546,128 shares of company stock worth $1,572,283 over the last quarter. Insiders own 39.52% of the company’s stock.

Trevi Therapeutics Trading Down 8.0 %

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Trevi Therapeutics stock opened at $3.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $146.23 million, a P/E ratio of -3.78 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 5.18 and a quick ratio of 5.18. Trevi Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.46 and a 1 year high of $4.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.31.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Trevi Therapeutics to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Trevi Therapeutics from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th.

Trevi Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Trevi Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of Haduvio to treat serious neurologically mediated conditions. The company is developing Haduvio, an oral extended-release formulation of nalbuphine, which is in phase IIb/III clinical trial for the treatment of chronic pruritus, chronic cough in patients with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Trevi Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trevi Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.