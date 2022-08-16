16,000 Shares in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Bought by Saturna Capital CORP

Saturna Capital CORP bought a new stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 16,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of F. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in Ford Motor in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new stake in Ford Motor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. 52.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ford Motor Stock Up 0.9 %

Ford Motor stock opened at $16.32 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.80. Ford Motor has a 1-year low of $10.61 and a 1-year high of $25.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.71, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Ford Motor Increases Dividend

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $37.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.17 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 16.91%. Ford Motor’s revenue was up 57.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 10th. This is a positive change from Ford Motor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.98%.

Insider Transactions at Ford Motor

In other Ford Motor news, insider Ashwani Kumar Galhotra sold 25,892 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total transaction of $321,319.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 511,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,349,018.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on F. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Ford Motor from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of Ford Motor to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com upgraded Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.74.

Ford Motor Profile

(Get Rating)

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Further Reading

