2,052 Shares in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) Acquired by Parametrica Management Ltd

Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new position in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED – Get Rating) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 2,052 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $351,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gladius Capital Management LP lifted its position in Medifast by 18.4% in the first quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 541 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Medifast by 5.4% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,673 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its position in Medifast by 5.9% in the first quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,734 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Medifast by 6.2% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 2,283 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Medifast by 6.2% during the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,707 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.78% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown purchased 3,940 shares of Medifast stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $126.54 per share, with a total value of $498,567.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,940 shares in the company, valued at $498,567.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown bought 399 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $146.01 per share, with a total value of $58,257.99. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 35,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,247,307.38. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey J. Brown bought 3,940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $126.54 per share, for a total transaction of $498,567.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $498,567.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Medifast Price Performance

A number of brokerages recently commented on MED. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Medifast from $352.00 to $278.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com downgraded Medifast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, August 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Medifast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $345.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th.

Shares of MED stock opened at $138.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $171.73 and its 200 day moving average is $176.97. Medifast, Inc. has a twelve month low of $125.18 and a twelve month high of $239.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Medifast Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 28th were paid a $1.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 27th. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.74%. Medifast’s payout ratio is 48.66%.

Medifast Profile

Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and nutritional products in the United States and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, cereal crunch, drinks, hearty choices, oatmeal, pancakes, pudding, soft serves, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the OPTAVIA, Optimal Health by Take Shape for Life, and Flavors of Home brands.

Further Reading

