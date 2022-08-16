22,452 Shares in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) Acquired by Buckingham Strategic Partners

Buckingham Strategic Partners acquired a new stake in shares of ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 22,452 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $726,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ABB. Capital International Investors raised its position in ABB by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,173,133 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $769,836,000 after acquiring an additional 324,811 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in ABB by 4.7% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 19,079,817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $617,041,000 after buying an additional 861,832 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in ABB by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,471,791 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $132,518,000 after buying an additional 96,369 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of ABB by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,743,699 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,557,000 after acquiring an additional 201,047 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ABB by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 892,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,054,000 after acquiring an additional 20,036 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ABB. StockNews.com raised ABB from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup cut shares of ABB from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Bank of America cut shares of ABB from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of ABB in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on ABB from CHF 32 to CHF 33 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.03.

NYSE ABB opened at $30.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $60.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.16, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.10. ABB Ltd has a 1-year low of $25.80 and a 1-year high of $39.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.18 and a 200-day moving average of $30.78.

ABB Ltd engages in manufacture and sale of electrification, automation, robotics, and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure in Switzerland and internationally. Its Electrification segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, renewable power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panelboards, switchgear, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

