2,271 Shares in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Purchased by Accurate Wealth Management LLC

Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the first quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Buckingham Strategic Partners bought a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the first quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Consolidated Edison by 2.3% in the first quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,974 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the first quarter worth approximately $1,701,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the first quarter worth approximately $309,000. Institutional investors own 65.73% of the company’s stock.

Consolidated Edison Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ED opened at $100.29 on Tuesday. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.52 and a twelve month high of $101.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $94.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.86. The company has a market capitalization of $35.56 billion, a PE ratio of 21.95, a PEG ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Consolidated Edison Announces Dividend

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.09. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 7.83%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.15%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ED shares. StockNews.com lowered Consolidated Edison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Consolidated Edison from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Consolidated Edison from an “equal weight” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Guggenheim raised Consolidated Edison from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Consolidated Edison from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.36.

About Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,555 customers in parts of Manhattan.

