22,920 Shares in Energous Co. (NASDAQ:WATT) Bought by Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Energous Co. (NASDAQ:WATT – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 22,920 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,100,000.

Separately, Level Four Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Energous in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their price objective on Energous from $1.50 to $1.90 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th.

Energous stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.48. 5,170 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 454,618. Energous Co. has a 12 month low of $0.82 and a 12 month high of $2.65. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.08.

Energous (NASDAQ:WATT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The industrial products company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). Energous had a negative net margin of 4,120.80% and a negative return on equity of 82.18%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.18) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Energous Co. will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Energous Corporation develops wireless charging solutions. The company develops WattUp wireless power technology that consists of semiconductor chipsets, software controls, hardware designs, and antennas that enables radio frequency-based charging for electronic devices. The company's products are used in building and home automation, electronic shelf labels, industrial IoT sensors, surface and implanted medical devices, tracking devices, hearables, wearables, consumer electronics, and public safety applications.

