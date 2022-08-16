23,536 Shares in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) Purchased by Ascent Group LLC

Ascent Group LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 23,536 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,115,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in XBI. Norwood Financial Corp lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 292.9% in the 1st quarter. Norwood Financial Corp now owns 275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Integrity Financial Corp WA purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 73.5% in the 1st quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 347 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concorde Financial Corp purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:XBI opened at $94.90 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $79.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.84. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 12-month low of $61.78 and a 12-month high of $136.61.

About SPDR S&P Biotech ETF

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

