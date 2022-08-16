27,466 Shares in VanECk BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD) Bought by Wealth Alliance

Wealth Alliance bought a new position in shares of VanECk BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 27,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $492,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in VanECk BDC Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $3,300,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in VanECk BDC Income ETF by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,223,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,059,000 after acquiring an additional 116,124 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanECk BDC Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,703,000. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of VanECk BDC Income ETF by 420.9% in the 1st quarter. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 101,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,817,000 after buying an additional 81,991 shares during the period. Finally, Condor Capital Management grew its stake in shares of VanECk BDC Income ETF by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 361,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,469,000 after buying an additional 40,921 shares during the period.

VanECk BDC Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BIZD opened at $16.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.50 and a 200-day moving average of $16.59. VanECk BDC Income ETF has a one year low of $14.38 and a one year high of $18.11.

