28,000 Shares in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) Purchased by Hedges Asset Management LLC

Hedges Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 28,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $731,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ELAN. Dodge & Cox increased its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 510.5% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 22,218,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,555,000 after acquiring an additional 18,579,176 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 141.0% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 3,909,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,949,000 after acquiring an additional 2,287,366 shares during the period. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT increased its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 46.5% during the first quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT now owns 4,313,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,547,000 after acquiring an additional 1,369,914 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,670,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,981,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252,733 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 42.3% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,784,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,394,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125,644 shares during the period.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ELAN. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Elanco Animal Health from $30.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Elanco Animal Health in a research note on Monday, July 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Elanco Animal Health to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Elanco Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Elanco Animal Health from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Elanco Animal Health has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Elanco Animal Health Trading Down 3.2 %

In related news, Director R David Hoover purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.33 per share, with a total value of $233,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 125,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,916,250. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ELAN traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $18.74. 168,109 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,144,463. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.73. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a twelve month low of $18.64 and a twelve month high of $35.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $8.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.79.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.11. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 7.40% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Elanco Animal Health

(Get Rating)

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

Featured Stories

