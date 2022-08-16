2local Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $9,995.00 (2LC)

2local (2LC) traded up 6.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 16th. Over the last seven days, 2local has traded up 4.8% against the dollar. One 2local coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. 2local has a total market cap of $69,464.61 and $9,995.00 worth of 2local was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004180 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002349 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001572 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.85 or 0.00036991 BTC.

About 2local

2local’s total supply is 13,400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,591,670,280 coins. 2local’s official Twitter account is @2local1.

2local Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “2local is a loyalty platform with the goal to achieve a sustainable world with prosperity for all. The cashback system supports sustainable and local-to-local working businesses. This cashback is generated from the profit from Yield Farms and Staking Pools.2local doesn’t profit from its users but create value with its users.The 2local platform has or will get the following features:Loyalty Platform Sustainability and Local-to-LocalDecentralized Exchange (swap)Staking and Yield FarmingMarketplace in-app with connected companies.Payment app with exchange options.Debit card.Decentralized multi-currency wallet.Cashback system for locally or sustainable working companies.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 2local directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 2local should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 2local using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

