3,235 Shares in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Purchased by Callan Capital LLC

Callan Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $478,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 96.5% during the first quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VTV stock opened at $142.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $134.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $141.15. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $127.16 and a 12-month high of $151.89.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

