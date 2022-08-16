3,500 Shares in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) Bought by Sittner & Nelson LLC

Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 3,500 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Lumen Technologies by 0.7% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 122,226 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,377,000 after buying an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC increased its stake in Lumen Technologies by 3.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 33,874 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its position in Lumen Technologies by 8.4% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 12,793 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 989 shares during the period. Sanders Morris Harris LLC boosted its stake in Lumen Technologies by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 19,720 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in Lumen Technologies by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 5,470 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 1,096 shares during the last quarter. 77.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Lumen Technologies from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Lumen Technologies in a research note on Friday, August 5th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lumen Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.60.

LUMN traded up $0.24 on Tuesday, reaching $11.31. 192,989 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,765,987. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.91 and its 200-day moving average is $11.06. The company has a market cap of $11.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.71, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.97. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.31 and a twelve month high of $14.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.84%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. Lumen Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.55%.

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services under the Lumen, Quantum Fiber, and CenturyLink brands to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets.

