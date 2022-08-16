39,954 Shares in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME) Purchased by Camarda Financial Advisors LLC

Camarda Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 39,954 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,449,000. SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF makes up 1.2% of Camarda Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF during the first quarter worth about $191,317,000. New Harbor Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 23,115.9% during the first quarter. New Harbor Financial Group LLC now owns 632,633 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,774,000 after purchasing an additional 629,908 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 10.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 566,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,379,000 after purchasing an additional 52,756 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 560,915 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,107,000 after purchasing an additional 52,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Affinity Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 541,530 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,100,000 after purchasing an additional 13,582 shares during the last quarter.
SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF Trading Up 1.2 %
XME stock traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $52.28. 378,173 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,319,352. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $46.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.22. SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF has a 12 month low of $39.70 and a 12 month high of $66.63.
SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF Company Profile
SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Metals & Mining Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the metals and mining sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index.
