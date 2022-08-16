3M (NYSE:MMM) Holdings Raised by Insight Inv LLC

Insight Inv LLC increased its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 22.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,161 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,520 shares during the period. Insight Inv LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMM. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 254.0% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 306,700 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $54,479,000 after acquiring an additional 220,070 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3M in the 4th quarter worth approximately $104,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in 3M by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,731 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $844,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in 3M in the 4th quarter valued at $2,664,000. Finally, Kesler Norman & Wride LLC boosted its position in 3M by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 5,347 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $950,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. 67.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get 3M alerts:

3M Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of MMM opened at $150.51 on Tuesday. 3M has a one year low of $125.60 and a one year high of $202.77. The company has a market cap of $85.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $145.11.

3M Dividend Announcement

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.01. 3M had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 39.11%. The business had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that 3M will post 10.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 19th. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.24%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on MMM. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on 3M from $137.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays lowered their target price on 3M from $143.00 to $137.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on 3M from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on 3M from $161.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, TheStreet cut 3M from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.00.

Insider Transactions at 3M

In other news, CAO Theresa E. Reinseth sold 795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.32, for a total transaction of $113,939.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,603 shares in the company, valued at $229,741.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP John Patrick Banovetz sold 3,145 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.32, for a total value of $472,756.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,084 shares in the company, valued at $2,117,106.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Theresa E. Reinseth sold 795 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.32, for a total value of $113,939.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $229,741.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 42,976 shares of company stock worth $6,181,575. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

3M Profile

(Get Rating)

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.