3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Acquired by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 784.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 675,577 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 599,174 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned 0.12% of 3M worth $100,580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMM. Norges Bank acquired a new position in 3M during the fourth quarter worth approximately $596,325,000. Cullen Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in 3M during the fourth quarter worth approximately $186,687,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,979,936 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,502,966,000 after purchasing an additional 450,546 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,557,291 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,875,293,000 after purchasing an additional 361,507 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 13.5% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,495,869 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $371,585,000 after purchasing an additional 296,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.22% of the company’s stock.

MMM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho boosted their target price on 3M from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on 3M from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. UBS Group initiated coverage on 3M in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued a “reduce” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on 3M from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on 3M from $136.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, 3M presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.00.

Shares of NYSE:MMM opened at $151.06 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. 3M has a 52-week low of $125.60 and a 52-week high of $202.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $145.11. The company has a market capitalization of $86.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.97.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.01. 3M had a return on equity of 39.11% and a net margin of 11.83%. The business had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that 3M will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 22nd will be paid a $1.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 19th. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. 3M’s payout ratio is currently 83.24%.

In related news, EVP John Patrick Banovetz sold 3,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.32, for a total value of $472,756.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,084 shares in the company, valued at $2,117,106.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP John Patrick Banovetz sold 3,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.32, for a total value of $472,756.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,084 shares in the company, valued at $2,117,106.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael G. Vale sold 36,771 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.26, for a total value of $5,267,813.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 65,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,357,886.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 42,976 shares of company stock worth $6,181,575. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

