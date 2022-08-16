4,272 Shares in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Purchased by San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC

San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,272 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $648,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new stake in Copart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co raised its position in Copart by 78.4% in the 1st quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 264 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank raised its position in Copart by 58.2% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 280 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its position in Copart by 91.5% during the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 362 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Copart during the 4th quarter worth $57,000. 87.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Copart alerts:

Insider Activity at Copart

In related news, Director Matt Blunt sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.72, for a total value of $1,157,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Matt Blunt sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.72, for a total value of $1,157,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.78, for a total transaction of $8,862,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Copart Price Performance

A number of brokerages have commented on CPRT. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Copart to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of Copart to $151.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.75.

Shares of CPRT traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $131.53. The company had a trading volume of 8,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,034,461. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.72. The company has a current ratio of 5.47, a quick ratio of 5.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $31.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.28 and a beta of 1.15. Copart, Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.21 and a 12-month high of $161.12.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The business services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $939.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $860.41 million. Copart had a net margin of 32.15% and a return on equity of 26.69%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. Research analysts expect that Copart, Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Copart Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.