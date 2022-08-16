5,041 Shares in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Purchased by David R. Rahn & Associates Inc.

David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $447,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRK. CORDA Investment Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. CORDA Investment Management LLC. now owns 416,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,136,000 after acquiring an additional 8,563 shares during the period. Miramar Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 13.3% during the first quarter. Miramar Capital LLC now owns 124,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,194,000 after buying an additional 14,549 shares during the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 40.2% during the first quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 10,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 7.7% in the first quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,792,000 after buying an additional 1,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA now owns 8,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.88% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of MRK traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $90.76. 193,301 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,043,342. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $229.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.87, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.32. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.89 and a 52 week high of $95.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is $90.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.86.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $14.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.85 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 48.45% and a net margin of 29.00%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 42.27%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on MRK. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $102.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Monday, June 6th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.44.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

(Get Rating)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

