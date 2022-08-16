692 Shares in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Bought by Parametrica Management Ltd

Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 692 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of United Rentals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of United Rentals in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Rentals in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Leelyn Smith LLC purchased a new position in United Rentals during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in United Rentals during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Matthew John Flannery sold 19,076 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $5,722,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 86,964 shares in the company, valued at $26,089,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Matthew John Flannery sold 19,076 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $5,722,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,089,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Jessica Graziano sold 977 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total transaction of $317,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 21,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,015,775. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,361 shares of company stock valued at $6,142,963 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

URI stock opened at $337.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $275.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $302.95. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $230.54 and a 12 month high of $414.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $23.62 billion, a PE ratio of 13.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.92.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The construction company reported $7.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.57 by $1.29. United Rentals had a net margin of 16.41% and a return on equity of 33.79%. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.66 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 31.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on URI. UBS Group decreased their price objective on United Rentals to $400.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on United Rentals from $368.00 to $292.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Citigroup upped their price target on United Rentals to $375.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. OTR Global cut United Rentals to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on United Rentals from $421.00 to $396.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, United Rentals has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $365.00.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

