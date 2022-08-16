79,211 Shares in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Acquired by Lmcg Investments LLC

Lmcg Investments LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 79,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,805,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 11,743,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,052,000 after buying an additional 217,812 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 13.7% during the first quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 31,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,503,000 after purchasing an additional 3,775 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 38.8% during the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 1,124,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,020,000 after purchasing an additional 314,443 shares during the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 34,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 20.9% during the first quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank now owns 284,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,666,000 after purchasing an additional 49,197 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of VEA stock opened at $43.43 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $38.82 and a 12 month high of $53.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.93.

