816,894 Shares in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Acquired by Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 816,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,008,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VEA. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $221,000. TIAA FSB lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 20,134,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $965,698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016,891 shares in the last quarter. HC Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. HC Advisors LLC now owns 19,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,000 after acquiring an additional 5,804 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd now owns 17,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,000 after acquiring an additional 1,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HT Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. HT Partners LLC now owns 254,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,240,000 after purchasing an additional 15,698 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.30. 252,548 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,149,426. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $41.68 and its 200-day moving average is $44.93. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $38.82 and a 52 week high of $53.49.

