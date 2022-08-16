8,856 Shares in Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFV) Purchased by Accurate Wealth Management LLC

Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFV – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 8,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 37,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 3,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSB Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 56,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,477,000 after purchasing an additional 5,117 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF stock opened at $25.07 on Tuesday. Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a twelve month low of $23.45 and a twelve month high of $28.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.06.

