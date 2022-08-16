Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 15,459.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,687,232 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,676,388 shares during the quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.41% of Waste Management worth $10,645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hightower 6M Holding LLC acquired a new stake in Waste Management during the first quarter worth approximately $226,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Waste Management by 4.5% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 23,726 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC grew its position in shares of Waste Management by 61.4% during the first quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 3,568 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357 shares during the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Waste Management by 9.8% during the first quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,359 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Waste Management by 201.6% during the first quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,973 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,739,000 after acquiring an additional 7,335 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of Waste Management stock traded up $1.73 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $174.43. 15,682 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,493,416. Waste Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $138.58 and a twelve month high of $172.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $155.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $154.98.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.08. Waste Management had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 11.27%. The business had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. Waste Management’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on WM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Waste Management from $157.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Bank of America raised shares of Waste Management from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Waste Management from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $160.00 target price on Waste Management in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Waste Management has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.86.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John C. Pope sold 219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.19, for a total value of $33,329.61. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 55,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,437,261.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director John C. Pope sold 219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.19, for a total transaction of $33,329.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,437,261.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael J. Watson sold 8,971 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.83, for a total transaction of $1,523,544.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 32,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,472,092.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,985 shares of company stock worth $5,427,921. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

Featured Articles

