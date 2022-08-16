Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 368,994 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE – Get Rating) by 3,589.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 379,273 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 368,994 shares during the quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.22% of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF worth $10,326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Motco purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 56.0% in the 4th quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $133,000.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ESGE traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $32.65. 10,405 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,619,011. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.67. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF has a 12 month low of $30.59 and a 12 month high of $44.07.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a $0.276 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th.

